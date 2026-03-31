Fierce contest for downfall between rupee and BJP’s image: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying there is a “fierce competition” between the falling rupee and the party’s image.

The Samajwadi Party chief, who leads the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, linked the currency’s recent slide to what he described as a steady erosion of the BJP’s credibility amid allegations of corruption and misconduct involving its leaders and associates.

His remarks came a day after the Indian rupee breached the 95-mark against the US dollar in intra-day trade before recovering slightly to close at 94.70, as escalating tensions linked to the Iran conflict rattled global markets and triggered volatility.