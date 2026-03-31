Fierce contest for downfall between rupee and BJP’s image: Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav questions accountability, says no resignations despite allegations against BJP leaders
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying there is a “fierce competition” between the falling rupee and the party’s image.
The Samajwadi Party chief, who leads the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha, linked the currency’s recent slide to what he described as a steady erosion of the BJP’s credibility amid allegations of corruption and misconduct involving its leaders and associates.
His remarks came a day after the Indian rupee breached the 95-mark against the US dollar in intra-day trade before recovering slightly to close at 94.70, as escalating tensions linked to the Iran conflict rattled global markets and triggered volatility.
“In the race to fall lower, there’s a fierce contest between the rupee and the BJP’s image,” Yadav said in a post on X. He added that as “misdeeds, scandals and corruption” involving BJP members continue to surface, the party’s public standing is deteriorating further.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned the lack of accountability, claiming that despite ongoing revelations involving party leaders and their associates, no resignations have followed.
Yadav further accused the BJP of long-standing “moral bankruptcy”, alleging that the situation has now reached its “absolute peak”, intensifying his party’s criticism of the ruling establishment.
With PTI inputs