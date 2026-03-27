‘Should become Delivery Chief Minister’: Akhilesh Yadav taunts UP Dy CM on LPG issue

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a sharp dig at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over remarks on LPG supply, suggesting he should become a “delivery chief minister”.

The comment came after Maurya responded to concerns raised by the Samajwadi Party leader about a reported shortage of LPG cylinders. Addressing reporters earlier, the deputy chief minister had said that if people were facing difficulty in obtaining cylinders, they should inform the government and supplies would be arranged.

Reacting to this, Yadav mocked the statement, saying, “This is a new world. Delivery boys are required. He should become Delivery Chief Minister rather than remaining Deputy CM.”

He further added that such a role would involve ensuring that those in need receive essential items such as cooking gas cylinders.

The Samajwadi Party leader also claimed that residents in Uttar Pradesh continue to face difficulties in accessing LPG cylinders, alleging that queues are common both at the beginning and end of each month.