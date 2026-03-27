‘Should become Delivery Chief Minister’: Akhilesh Yadav taunts UP Dy CM on LPG issue
The Samajwadi Party leader also claimed that residents in Uttar Pradesh continue to face difficulties in accessing LPG cylinders
Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a sharp dig at Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya over remarks on LPG supply, suggesting he should become a “delivery chief minister”.
The comment came after Maurya responded to concerns raised by the Samajwadi Party leader about a reported shortage of LPG cylinders. Addressing reporters earlier, the deputy chief minister had said that if people were facing difficulty in obtaining cylinders, they should inform the government and supplies would be arranged.
Reacting to this, Yadav mocked the statement, saying, “This is a new world. Delivery boys are required. He should become Delivery Chief Minister rather than remaining Deputy CM.”
He further added that such a role would involve ensuring that those in need receive essential items such as cooking gas cylinders.
The Samajwadi Party leader also claimed that residents in Uttar Pradesh continue to face difficulties in accessing LPG cylinders, alleging that queues are common both at the beginning and end of each month.
“People are standing in lines for cylinders, yet the government claims everything is available,” he said, questioning the administration’s handling of the situation.
Yadav also criticised the government more broadly, suggesting that instead of addressing supply concerns, it was deflecting responsibility.
Meanwhile, the Centre has maintained that the country’s petroleum and LPG supply remains stable and sufficient. Officials have urged the public not to be influenced by what they described as misinformation aimed at creating unnecessary panic.
In a separate remark, Yadav responded to reports concerning allegations of police irregularities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district. Referring to claims raised in a letter by a BJP leader, he said such issues were not new and called for impartial investigations.
He further alleged that instances of misconduct, including alleged fake encounters, would come to light through fair inquiries, adding that accountability would follow if wrongdoing was established.
The exchange highlights the ongoing political sparring in the state, with opposition leaders questioning governance and the ruling establishment defending its record.
With IANS inputs
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