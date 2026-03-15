SP supports Oppn notice seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s removal: Akhilesh Yadav

In a sharp escalation of the political battle over the functioning of India’s election watchdog, Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has voiced strong support for the Opposition’s demand to remove Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of indulging in “dishonesty” while in office.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Yadav said his party firmly backs the motion seeking the ouster of the chief election commissioner, as Opposition parties close ranks over what they describe as serious concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission of India.

Opposition MPs have already submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament calling for Kumar’s removal, with 130 members of the Lok Sabha and 63 from the Rajya Sabha lending their signatures to the unprecedented move. If pursued formally, it would mark the first time a motion has been initiated to remove a sitting chief election commissioner.

According to sources, the notice outlines seven charges against Kumar. These include allegations of “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office”, “deliberate obstruction of investigations into electoral fraud”, and “mass disenfranchisement” of voters — charges that have added fuel to the simmering political controversy.