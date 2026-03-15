SP supports Oppn notice seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s removal: Akhilesh Yadav
SP chief expresses confidence that the party will win the next Uttar Pradesh assembly election
In a sharp escalation of the political battle over the functioning of India’s election watchdog, Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has voiced strong support for the Opposition’s demand to remove Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of indulging in “dishonesty” while in office.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Yadav said his party firmly backs the motion seeking the ouster of the chief election commissioner, as Opposition parties close ranks over what they describe as serious concerns about the impartiality of the Election Commission of India.
Opposition MPs have already submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament calling for Kumar’s removal, with 130 members of the Lok Sabha and 63 from the Rajya Sabha lending their signatures to the unprecedented move. If pursued formally, it would mark the first time a motion has been initiated to remove a sitting chief election commissioner.
According to sources, the notice outlines seven charges against Kumar. These include allegations of “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office”, “deliberate obstruction of investigations into electoral fraud”, and “mass disenfranchisement” of voters — charges that have added fuel to the simmering political controversy.
Opposition parties have also accused the CEC of allegedly favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a process critics claim could tilt the electoral playing field in favour of the party in power at the Centre.
Under India’s constitutional framework, the removal of a chief election commissioner follows a rigorous process similar to that used for judges of the Supreme Court of India and high courts. Such an action can only be carried out through a parliamentary process on grounds of “proven misbehaviour or incapacity”.
During his remarks, Yadav also struck a confident note about the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, expressing optimism that the Samajwadi Party would emerge victorious in the next state polls. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that a “fearful” BJP had mobilised underground and unregistered workers from across the country to operate in the state.
Launching a broader attack on the ruling party, Yadav accused the BJP of pursuing a communal political agenda and undermining constitutional values. He claimed the party had weakened both the Constitution and the system of reservations guaranteed under it.
“The BJP is not a political party but a gang that excels at spreading lies,” Yadav alleged, citing the government’s past claims that demonetisation would eliminate corruption and that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would benefit businesses.
Yadav made the remarks while attending an iftar gathering hosted by party leader Abu Azmi, an event that also saw the presence of Sanjay Raut, MP from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), underscoring the growing coordination among Opposition parties on key political issues.
With PTI inputs
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