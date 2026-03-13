Gyanesh Kumar impeachment: Numbers a hurdle despite rare Opposition unity

Opposition parties are preparing to submit a notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, with more than 190 MPs from both Houses of Parliament backing the move in what leaders describe as a rare show of unity against the Election Commission of India (ECI) chief.

Sources said 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed the notice, comfortably exceeding the minimum numbers required to initiate proceedings. Parliamentary rules require at least 100 MPs in the Lok Sabha or 50 in the Rajya Sabha to sign such a notice.

The motion is expected to be submitted in at least one of the two Houses on Friday, though it remains unclear whether it will be introduced first in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition leaders said lawmakers showed “remarkable enthusiasm” in signing the notice, with several MPs adding their signatures even after the required threshold had already been crossed.

Significantly, the notice carries signatures from MPs across the INDIA bloc parties, with members of the Aam Aadmi Party also joining the effort despite the party no longer formally being part of the opposition alliance. Leaders said the breadth of support reflects growing concern among opposition parties over the functioning of the Election Commission under Kumar.

If formally admitted, the motion would mark the first attempt in India’s parliamentary history to remove a CEC.

The notice reportedly lists seven charges against Kumar, including allegations of “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office”, “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud”, and “mass disenfranchisement”.

Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the CEC of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Critics allege the exercise could result in the deletion of legitimate voters and tilt the electoral playing field in favour of the ruling party.