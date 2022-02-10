First phase of Uttar Pradesh polls to be held today, SP-RLD candidates poised to emerge victorious

The trumpet has been blown for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Today, on February 10, polling is being held in 58 assembly seats in the first phase, in which 2.27 crore voters will exercise their voting rights.

The impact of the farmers' agitation is most visible in all these assembly seats, which are adjacent to Delhi.

These 58 assembly seats fall in Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Shamli, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Agra and Aligarh districts.

There has been a lot of resentment against the BJP in these farmer-dominated areas. BJP candidates have faced opposition even in entering villages in the area. The farming-related class seems to be unilaterally angry with the incumbent Yogi government.

Being the largest and most populous state in the country which sends 403 MLAs to the assembly, a good start in the first phase may set the momentum for the remaining poll process.

Many big faces are in the fray in the first phase. This includes UP government's sugarcane minister Suresh Rana, contesting from Thana Bhawan assembly seat, where too the farmers' resentment has given the BJP a tough time.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, which won only one seat in 2017 from the area, has now become the most important party in the first phase. The importance of Chaudhary Jayant Singh, grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, seems to have increased exponentially following the farmers’ agitation.

According to Vinod Malik of Jalalabad town of Thana Bhawan assembly seat, sugarcane payment and its price are burning issues here. “The sugarcane minister has failed, he has not been able to do anything for his area even though he himself cultivates sugarcane,” he says.

Another important development is that Jats and Muslims are united in their political preference. This posed the biggest headache for the BJP which is why it was constantly trying to allure Jayant Singh.

Jats constitute around 17 percent of the population in the assembly seats going to the polls. They are enthusiastic voters and in the ongoing wedding season, RLD flags can be seen waving during marriage processions.