Flood situation alarming in north Bengal, Centre not extending help: Mamata

"North Bengal is reeling under flood. Districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar have been affected. Due to heavy rain in catchment areas of Koshi river, places in Bihar and Malda and Dakshin Dinajpur districts of Bengal will be affected in the near future," she said on her way to Siliguri.

Accusing the central government of "not performing its role to help the state fight the calamities", she said, "The Centre did not take up maintenance work of Farakka barrage and its water-bearing capacity has reduced to a great extent despite our repeated reminders to them."

Banerjee on Thursday again criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for allegedly releasing more water without notifying her government.

Banerjee expressed concern over the relentless rainfall in the state, coupled by DVC's unchecked release of water.