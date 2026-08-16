Food politics and the MGR legacy

There’s a piping hot topic in Tamil Nadu and it’s biriyani. The new government led by actor-turned-chief minister Joseph Vijay is actively considering a proposal to introduce chicken biriyani once a week under the state’s Nutritious Noon Meal Scheme for students up to the senior secondary level. A cabinet committee is studying the proposal and a decision is expected soon.

It comes at a time when food has become politicised across India. Words like ‘tradition’ and ‘religion’ overwhelm ‘nutrition’ and ‘science’. In several BJP-ruled states — West Bengal being the latest — even an egg a day is controversial, despite overwhelming evidence that eggs are one of the cheapest and best sources of protein for children.

The proposed biriyani, therefore, is more than a mouthwatering idea. It’s the latest chapter in a story that goes back over a century, “a story of political courage, administrative imagination and an unwavering belief that education cannot succeed where children arrive hungry,” as I. Amal Raj, an educationist and faculty with Chennai’s Loyola College puts it. “Long before the language of nutritional security entered international development discourse and governments began speaking of demographic dividends, Tamil Nadu had already understood that students learn better on full stomachs.”

The tale of school meals in Tamil Nadu is inseparable from Marudur Gopalan Ramachandran, better known as MGR. When he announced the expansion of the Nutritious Noon Meal Scheme in 1982, few believed it could succeed. The state proposed spending nearly Rs 150 crore a year, an astonishing amount for that period, to feed millions of children through tens of thousands of feeding centres.