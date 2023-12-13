For nine years govt did nothing: Congress after passage of bill to set up tribal university in Telangana

With Parliament passing a bill to establish a tribal university in Telangana, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the government "did nothing for nine years" and "suddenly" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election speech in October announced that such a university was to be set up in the state.

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to establish the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana after a nod from the Rajya Sabha. The upper house passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2023, by voice vote in the absence of Opposition members who had earlier staged a walk-out to press for their demand for a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today the Rajya Sabha passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that provides for a Central Tribal University in Telangana. Item 3 of Schedule 13 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, mandated the establishment of a Central Tribal University in Telangana. For nine years the Modi government did NOTHING!"