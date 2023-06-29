Forces fermenting hatred not to be encouraged: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha on June 29, that forces fermenting hatred should not be encouraged.

Siddaramaiah participated in the public Eid prayers organised at the Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru.

In his speech after the prayers, the Chief Minister said: “There are forces amongst us who create hatred between people. Those forces will indulge in this with the clear intent of spreading hatred. They should not be given importance or encouraged.