BSP MP Ashok Siddharth quits politics after Mayawati’s ultimatum

Former Rajya Sabha member and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ashok Siddharth on Thursday announced his retirement from political and social life, a day after party chief Mayawati made his exit a condition for any possible restoration of responsibilities to her nephew and son-in-law, Akash Anand.

In an emotional post on X, Siddharth said he was retiring from politics and social life “right now”. He reaffirmed his loyalty to Mayawati and the BSP, saying he had devoted the past 35 years to the party's mission.

Siddharth said Mayawati's instructions were more important to him than anything else and that he had attempted to fulfil every responsibility entrusted to him to the best of his ability.

“Mayawati's order is greater than anything else in the world for me,” he said.

He added that all personal relationships were insignificant in comparison with her instructions and expressed gratitude to Mayawati for treating him as a member of her family.

“You made a small worker like me a member of your family. This is a debt I cannot repay in this lifetime,” Siddharth said.

Siddharth also rejected allegations that he had attempted to influence Akash Anand or work against the interests of the BSP.

Swearing by Gautam Buddha and his political mentor Kanshi Ram, Siddharth said he had never acted against the party's interests. He also claimed that he had not met Anand for several months and therefore could not have advised or influenced him.