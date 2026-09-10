BSP MP Ashok Siddharth quits politics after Mayawati’s ultimatum
Siddharth announces his immediate retirement from politics and social life, reaffirming his 35-year commitment to Mayawati and BSP
Former Rajya Sabha member and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Ashok Siddharth on Thursday announced his retirement from political and social life, a day after party chief Mayawati made his exit a condition for any possible restoration of responsibilities to her nephew and son-in-law, Akash Anand.
In an emotional post on X, Siddharth said he was retiring from politics and social life “right now”. He reaffirmed his loyalty to Mayawati and the BSP, saying he had devoted the past 35 years to the party's mission.
Siddharth said Mayawati's instructions were more important to him than anything else and that he had attempted to fulfil every responsibility entrusted to him to the best of his ability.
“Mayawati's order is greater than anything else in the world for me,” he said.
He added that all personal relationships were insignificant in comparison with her instructions and expressed gratitude to Mayawati for treating him as a member of her family.
“You made a small worker like me a member of your family. This is a debt I cannot repay in this lifetime,” Siddharth said.
Siddharth also rejected allegations that he had attempted to influence Akash Anand or work against the interests of the BSP.
Swearing by Gautam Buddha and his political mentor Kanshi Ram, Siddharth said he had never acted against the party's interests. He also claimed that he had not met Anand for several months and therefore could not have advised or influenced him.
Siddharth said some party colleagues had accused him of attempting to take control of the BSP and misleading Anand because of the respect Mayawati had shown him. He dismissed the allegations as completely untrue.
“If you feel today that my remaining in political and social life is harming the Bahujan mission created by our saints, gurus and great personalities, then I am retiring from political and social life right now,” he said.
He also said he would remain indebted to Mayawati for the rest of his life and described even sacrificing his life for her as a matter of pride.
Siddharth's announcement came a day after Mayawati linked his retirement to the possibility of Akash Anand regaining organisational responsibilities in the BSP.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Mayawati said the party had given Siddharth several opportunities to correct his conduct but alleged that he repeatedly prioritised his personal and family interests and ambitions over the BSP's mission.
She also said Anand had been affected by the situation.
Mayawati gave Siddharth another opportunity to step away from politics, saying that if he completely retired while keeping his family and son-in-law's political future in mind, the party could sympathetically consider restoring Anand's responsibilities.
The dispute comes after the BSP removed Akash Anand as its national coordinator at a meeting of senior party office-bearers in Lucknow on 3 September.
Following the decision, Mayawati said Anand needed to develop greater “political maturity” and indicated that she would not assign him major organisational responsibilities for the time being.
The move followed a period of growing uncertainty over Anand's position within the BSP and his political role under Mayawati's leadership.
Siddharth's relationship with the BSP had already deteriorated before Thursday's announcement. The former Rajya Sabha member was expelled from the party on 2 August.
The BSP accused him of repeatedly engaging in indiscipline, adopting an anti-party position and failing to properly carry out responsibilities assigned to him.
With Siddharth now announcing his withdrawal from political and social life, the development could clear the way for the BSP leadership to reconsider Akash Anand's organisational role, although Mayawati has not announced any immediate reinstatement.
With PTI inputs