Mayawati warns voters against ‘freebies’ and attractive poll promises

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday accused political parties of using “rewadis”, or freebies, and attractive promises to influence voters ahead of elections, warning people against what she called electoral “deception and betrayal”.

Addressing a meeting of BSP office-bearers in Lucknow, Mayawati said political parties frequently announced benefits, particularly for women, before elections but failed to fulfil their commitments after assuming power.

“Through ‘rewadis’ and various kinds of attractive promises and announcements offering private benefits, particularly to women, voters are sought to be wrongly influenced before elections. But after governments are formed, people across the country are witnessing repeated betrayal of promises,” she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged party workers to make voters aware of what she described as “open deception and betrayal”, allowing them to exercise their franchise independently and according to their own judgement.

Mayawati also said members of Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha were increasingly speaking out against policies they considered harmful to the public and were facing government action, including police cases.

“Along with the BSP’s struggle against continuous betrayal of promises, deception and irresponsibility towards public welfare after elections in different states, even Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha are coming out to fight against such anti-people policies and activities and are facing government repression, including police cases,” she said.

The BSP chief claimed that inflation, poverty, unemployment and economic backwardness had compelled many people from Uttar Pradesh to migrate in search of work.

Government measures announced to address these problems often appeared to be electoral tactics rather than substantive solutions, she alleged, describing them as “a drop in the ocean”.

“Ensuring public interest and welfare is the constitutional responsibility of every government and must be carried out every year, irrespective of elections,” Mayawati said.