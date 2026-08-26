Mayawati urges local resolution of hijab disputes, warns against ‘narrow politics’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday called for disputes over wearing the hijab in schools to be resolved locally through dialogue, warning that such sensitive issues should not be exploited for “narrow politics”.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Constitution, framed under the leadership of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, guarantees equal rights to people from every religion and community.

In a post on X, Mayawati said everyone had the right to live peacefully in accordance with the scriptures, customs and beliefs of their respective faiths. She urged people to respect the sanctity of religious practices and refrain from making comments that could hurt religious sentiments.

Referring specifically to the wearing of the hijab in schools, the BSP leader said such questions should be settled through mutual understanding among school managements, the government and the local administration.

“Instead of giving these matters undue importance and turning them into legal disputes in courts, they should be resolved at the local level through mutual understanding and wisdom between school management and the government and administration,” she said.