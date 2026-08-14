Haldwani stage ‘purification’ deeply concerning, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday condemned the alleged “purification” of a stage in Haldwani after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a gathering there, describing the incident as deeply troubling.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the Uttarakhand government to take action against those responsible, whom she accused of displaying casteist and feudal attitudes.

In a post on X, Mayawati said the incident had been brought to the country’s attention in Parliament on Thursday and warranted serious concern.

The alleged act took place at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand, where Kharge, who belongs to the Dalit community, had addressed a public meeting on 8 August.

Raising the matter in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge alleged that people associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party had carried out the “purification”. He demanded that those involved be prosecuted under laws against untouchability and sent to jail. Union Minister J P Nadda also condemned the alleged incident.