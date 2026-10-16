Former Kerala police DG R. Sreelekha booked over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Police registered a case against former DGP and BJP councillor R Sreelekha over remarks about Rahul Gandhi at a party event in Punalur

The case follows a Congress complaint and invokes a provision concerning provocation with intent to cause a riot

Investigators will examine footage of the event before recording Sreelekha’s detailed statement

Police on Friday registered a case against former director general of police and BJP councillor R. Sreelekha over remarks about Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at a recent party event in Punalur.

Sreelekha had criticised Rahul Gandhi’s protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, comparing his behaviour to that of someone under the influence of drugs, officials said.

The comments prompted criticism from Congress leaders, including home minister Ramesh Chennithala. A Congress leader submitted a police complaint on Wednesday, following which Punalur police registered the case.