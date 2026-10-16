Former Kerala police DG R. Sreelekha booked over remarks against Rahul Gandhi
Police register case against Sreelekha, who is now a BJP councillor, following a Congress complaint about comments made at a political event
Police registered a case against former DGP and BJP councillor R Sreelekha over remarks about Rahul Gandhi at a party event in Punalur
The case follows a Congress complaint and invokes a provision concerning provocation with intent to cause a riot
Investigators will examine footage of the event before recording Sreelekha’s detailed statement
Police on Friday registered a case against former director general of police and BJP councillor R. Sreelekha over remarks about Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi at a recent party event in Punalur.
Sreelekha had criticised Rahul Gandhi’s protest against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, comparing his behaviour to that of someone under the influence of drugs, officials said.
The comments prompted criticism from Congress leaders, including home minister Ramesh Chennithala. A Congress leader submitted a police complaint on Wednesday, following which Punalur police registered the case.
Officials said the FIR invoked Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which concerns wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.
Congress leader K.S. Sabarinadhan had also lodged a similar complaint in Thiruvananthapuram. However, police proceeded with the complaint received in Kollam district because the remarks were made at an event in Punalur.
Investigators will examine video recordings to establish what was said and the context of the remarks. Sreelekha’s detailed statement will be recorded after the preliminary investigation, officials added.
Sreelekha, the first woman IPS officer from Kerala, retired as DGP before joining the BJP.
She was elected to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from the Sasthamangalam ward last year. She subsequently contested the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly seat as a BJP candidate in April this year but lost.
With PTI inputs