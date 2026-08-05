Four more SC judges will not clear case backlog: RS member to govt 

In the words of Guruswamy herself: "The date of appointment of a judge of the Supreme Court determines seniority and, eventually, who becomes the Chief Justice of India and for how long. The government could have introduced the Bill during the Budget session, but instead waited for the session to end before promulgating the ordinance. Were they deliberately waiting for the session to end? Or are we to believe that the government was so poor at planning that it could not introduce such a Bill during the Budget session? Or had the pendency of cases become so alarming that it could not wait until the Monsoon session in July?"

She also questioned why Parliament was bypassed. Was the move intended to ensure that particular judges were appointed to the Supreme Court in time to hear certain pending cases?

She further raised questions about the increase in the court's sanctioned strength itself. How did the government arrive at the figure of four additional judges? Why 37 and not 36, 38 or 39? What was the rationale, and what criteria were used to arrive at that number?

The Supreme Court began functioning in 1950 with eight judges, including the Chief Justice of India. Parliament has periodically increased its strength in line with rising litigation. The sanctioned strength was raised to 11 in 1956, 14 in 1960, 18 in 1978, 26 in 1986, 31 in 2009, 34 in 2019, and now 38, including the Chief Justice of India, following the 2026 amendment.

The backlog of cases across all courts in India has crossed 5.5 crore, with the overwhelming majority pending in subordinate courts. The India Justice Report 2025 noted that India has just 15.9 judges per million people, far below the Law Commission's 1987 recommendation of 50 judges per million. It also found that in 22 of the 25 states surveyed, cases pending for more than three years accounted for at least 25 per cent of all pending cases in subordinate courts.

If reducing pendency is the objective, strengthening the high courts and filling vacancies across the judiciary would appear to be the more pressing priorities. Why, then, is the government so focused on adding four more judges to the Supreme Court?