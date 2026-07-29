Rajya Sabha passes Bill making insult to 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence
Proposed law extends to the national song the same legal protection currently available to the national anthem
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make insult to the national song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence.
The Bill was passed by a voice vote amid protests by Opposition members demanding the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.
Under the existing Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, intentionally preventing the singing of the national anthem or causing disturbances to an assembly singing Jana Gana Mana is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. The amendment extends similar statutory protection to Vande Mataram, making acts of desecration or disrespect towards the national song punishable under the law.
The legislation also seeks to strengthen protections for national symbols, including the national flag and the Constitution.
The House took up the Bill for consideration and passage shortly after reconvening in the post-lunch session, following two adjournments earlier in the day. Deputy chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum as Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans demanding a response from Shah over police action against demonstrators protesting the alleged NEET paper leak in the national capital.
Despite the disruptions, the chair proceeded with the discussion and appealed to members to participate. Opposition parties later staged a walkout while Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale was speaking on the legislation.
Replying to the debate, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai accused the Congress of insulting the country's honour by opposing legal protection for Vande Mataram.
Referring to India's freedom struggle, Rai said many freedom fighters had uttered 'Vande Mataram' before sacrificing their lives for the nation. "One cannot understand the Congress' opposition to Vande Mataram... The country's youth are watching and the people of the country will teach them a lesson," he said.
Rai added that the national song was integral to the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'.
The Bill, introduced in the Rajya Sabha on 24 July, seeks to place Vande Mataram on the same statutory footing as the national anthem. The move comes as the government marks the 150th anniversary celebrations of the national song.
With PTI inputs