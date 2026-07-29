Rajya Sabha passes Bill making insult to 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make insult to the national song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote amid protests by Opposition members demanding the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Under the existing Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, intentionally preventing the singing of the national anthem or causing disturbances to an assembly singing Jana Gana Mana is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. The amendment extends similar statutory protection to Vande Mataram, making acts of desecration or disrespect towards the national song punishable under the law.

The legislation also seeks to strengthen protections for national symbols, including the national flag and the Constitution.

The House took up the Bill for consideration and passage shortly after reconvening in the post-lunch session, following two adjournments earlier in the day. Deputy chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to maintain decorum as Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans demanding a response from Shah over police action against demonstrators protesting the alleged NEET paper leak in the national capital.