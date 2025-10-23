Francesca Orsini case: Bhakt brigade allergic to composite culture, says Congress

“Francesca Orsini’s work celebrates the plural, dialogic roots of Indian literature — the very ethos that political majoritarianism seeks to erase,” said a Delhi-based academic who has collaborated with her. “To bar her from the country is to bar a mirror that reflects India’s own shared past.”

Often described as a bridge between cultures, Orsini’s research delves into how Hindi, Urdu and Persian literary spheres flourished in conversation with one another — long before linguistic and religious divides hardened into modern boundaries. Her scholarship stands as both a tribute and a challenge: a tribute to India’s centuries-old syncretic traditions and a challenge to the ideological rigidity that seeks to simplify them.

Whether this is the reason behind the government’s discomfiture or disapproval is unknown. But there have been other voices that suggest her connection with SOAS is itself the bone of contention, being a taint — for it is part of a consortium of 12 institutions that is the Open Society Foundations (OSF), founded by billionaire George Soros, who is a frequent scarecrow and scapegoat held by the BJP-RSS ecosphere as persona non grata. The OSF has, among its other interests, invested in higher education initiatives to counter authoritarianism, for one thing...

Still, the decision to deny her entry, many scholars fear, signals rather a growing intolerance toward voices that question narratives of jingoistic nationalism.

In an age where intellectual borders are tightening even as global collaboration deepens, the barring of Francesca Orsini feels less like an immigration issue and more like an act of cultural insecurity, as Ramesh pointed out — one that dims the very light her research has long helped to keep alive.