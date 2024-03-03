Nitasha Kaul incident: OCI cards being weaponised to silence critics, says IOCUSA

“The recent denial of entry to India for Professor Nitasha Kaul from the UK is nothing short of weaponisation of OCI cards to silence the critics of the BJP government," said George Abraham, vice chair of the Indian Overseas Congress, USA (IOCUSA), in a press release shared on 2 March.

"This action that is contrary to the democratic traditions not only diminishes the value of the OCI card but also tarnishes the image of India as a beacon of freedom and liberty,” he added.

Last Sunday, 25 February, Nitasha Kaul, an Indian-origin UK-based professor at the University of Westminster, claimed that she was denied entry into India and was sent back to London from Bengaluru airport per "orders from Delhi". She is said to have stated that she was denied entry because of her opinions on “democratic and constitutional values”.