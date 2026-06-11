Fresh blow to TMC as Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered another setback on Thursday after Rajya Sabha member Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House, becoming the third party MP to quit within four days.

Baraik submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday morning. While he has stepped down from Parliament, it remains unclear whether he will also resign from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress.

His exit follows a string of high-profile resignations that have intensified concerns over growing discontent within the party ranks.

On 8 June, senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from both the Upper House and the party, saying he wanted to honour the verdict delivered by the people of West Bengal in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Two days later, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev also resigned from Parliament and the party. Her subsequent meeting with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi fuelled speculation about a possible switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).