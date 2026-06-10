Sushmita Dev quits TMC, meets Himanta in Delhi, fuels switch rumours

In a fresh setback for the All India Trinamool Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned from both the Upper House of Parliament and the party’s primary membership, becoming the second Trinamool parliamentarian to quit within a week.

The development gained added political significance after Dev met Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi shortly after submitting her resignation, sparking speculation that she could be headed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Dev's exit comes days after veteran Trinamool leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the party on 8 June, citing what he described as a public rejection of the party in West Bengal.

Roy had claimed that widespread corruption, crimes against women, and deterioration in sectors such as education, healthcare, industrial development, employment and law and order had eroded public confidence in the party after 15 years in power.