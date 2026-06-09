CID searched TMC offices in Kolkata, but took away nothing, claims party

The West Bengal CID on Tuesday conducted searches at the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) central party office in Kolkata’s Kalighat and at the office of TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street as part of its investigation into the alleged forgery of signatures of multiple rebel MLAs in a letter submitted to the Assembly speaker by Abhishek Banerjee.

The searches came on a day when Abhishek Banerjee skipped a third summons issued by the Crime Investigation Department, citing his appeal to the Calcutta High Court, where a hearing is expected on Wednesday, 10 June.

Both Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee were in New Delhi. A large CID team reached the TMC's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat shortly after 3.00 pm. The office serves as the party headquarters and is located next to Mamata Banerjee's residence. Police personnel, Central forces and female officers accompanied the CID team, while the entire area was placed under tight security. Bus loads of CRPF jawans also accompanied the team.

The CID has so far recorded statements from 13 TMC MLAs. Three of them — Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhasis Das — reportedly disowned the signatures attributed to them on the document. The TMC officially claimed the CID team left without confiscating anything after the hour-and-a-half's search. The seizure list also indicated there was no seizure.

The team, however, was insistent that it needed to collect CCTV footage and registers kept in the office. The party also claimed that the CID team did not produce any search warrant from a court but claimed they were authorised to search the office and forced their way through.

Former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP and party treasurer Subhashis Chakraborty, who was overseeing the office in the absence of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee, objected to the search and insisted that he could not allow it in the absence of the party leadership. "I cannot allow entry in Abhishek Banerjee's absence. How can I grant entry in the absence of the person who issued the letter? I have been practising as a lawyer for 40 years," he told the CID officers. The CID officers responded by saying, "We are not seeking your permission."