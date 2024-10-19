Fresh violence in Manipur, 19 BJP MLAs urge PM Modi to replace CM

The apparently endless unrest in Manipur has now sparked significant concerns among the state's ruling BJP legislators, with 19 of them reportedly urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider replacing chief minister N. Biren Singh, The Federal reported on 19 October.

They believe that a leadership change is the only solution to address the ongoing ethnic strife and restore stability in the region.

Sources reportedly told The Federal that the MLAs, led by Manipur Assembly speaker Th Satyabrata, wrote a six-page letter to PM Modi immediately after the conclusion of the recent meeting the home ministry had with Meitei, Kuki and Naga MLAs at New Delhi's Khan Market on Tuesday.

The situation reflects the complexities of governance in a politically sensitive area, and any decision will likely be closely scrutinised by both party members and the public. How the central leadership responds to these demands could have major implications for the state's future.

Meanwhile, fresh violence broke out in Manipur on Saturday as militants attacked a village in Jiribam district, an official said.