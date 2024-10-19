Fresh violence in Manipur, 19 BJP MLAs urge PM Modi to replace CM
The legislators believe a leadership change is necessary to address the ongoing ethnic strife and restore stability
The apparently endless unrest in Manipur has now sparked significant concerns among the state's ruling BJP legislators, with 19 of them reportedly urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider replacing chief minister N. Biren Singh, The Federal reported on 19 October.
They believe that a leadership change is the only solution to address the ongoing ethnic strife and restore stability in the region.
Sources reportedly told The Federal that the MLAs, led by Manipur Assembly speaker Th Satyabrata, wrote a six-page letter to PM Modi immediately after the conclusion of the recent meeting the home ministry had with Meitei, Kuki and Naga MLAs at New Delhi's Khan Market on Tuesday.
The situation reflects the complexities of governance in a politically sensitive area, and any decision will likely be closely scrutinised by both party members and the public. How the central leadership responds to these demands could have major implications for the state's future.
Meanwhile, fresh violence broke out in Manipur on Saturday as militants attacked a village in Jiribam district, an official said.
Using sophisticated weapons, the militants opened fire, targeting the village in the vicinity of the Borobekra police station around 5.00 am, he said. They also charged bombs, he added.
CRPF and police personnel retaliated and a heavy exchange of fire was underway, the official said. Additional security forces were being rushed to the spot, he said, though no casualties have been reported so far.
Elderly people, women and children were being moved to safer places by security forces as the violence broke out.
Borobekra, located around 30 km from Jiribam town, is surrounded by thick forests and mountainous terrain. The area has witnessed several such attacks after the ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.
The violence was reported days after talks were held between MLAs of the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in New Delhi in a bid to hammer out a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.
With PTI inputs
