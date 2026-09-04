From Biman Bose to BJP: Mamata offers courtesy and a warning

A simple white note carrying a brief message — 'Respected Biman-da, stay healthy. Stay well' — offered a rare glimpse of political courtesy in Bengal on Thursday, 3 September, even as the state's political temperature remained high.

The message was sent by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee after she learnt that veteran Left leader Biman Bose had returned from hospital following an illness. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh delivered the note to Bose (87), who has returned to his room at the CPI(M) headquarters on Alimuddin Street.

Bose had fallen ill while travelling to Delhi and was admitted to AIIMS after reaching the capital. Doctors later implanted a pacemaker in his heart on medical advice.

The gesture from Banerjee was not without precedent. When R.N. Ravi was sworn in as governor, Bose was seated in the third row at the ceremony at Lok Bhavan (formerly Raj Bhavan). Banerjee insisted that he move to the front and made space for him beside her, despite his initial reluctance.

The moments of courtesy stood in sharp contrast to the bitterness that has long characterised Bengal politics.

That bitterness returned quickly, however. In a Facebook live session on Thursday, Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP over an alleged intrusion into the TMC IT office on Camac Street in Kolkata in the early hours of the morning.