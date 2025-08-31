From Galwan to Yarlung: Congress says Modi govt ‘bowing to Beijing’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government, questioning whether India’s foreign policy was being redefined by “Chinese aggression and bullying — and an Indian government too weak to defend national interest”.

His remarks came on the day Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Ramesh again pointed to the fact that in June 2020, Chinese aggression in Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. Yet, within days, PM Modi had controversially declared that “no one had intruded into Indian territory,” a statement the Opposition continues to describe as a “clean chit” to Beijing.