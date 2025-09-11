From praise to ploy: Congress labels Modi’s ode to Bhagwat ‘over-the-top’
PM, who himself claimed to be non-biological, makes his pravachans appear as if they are God-se, says Jairam Ramesh
In a sharp attack on Thursday, 11 September, the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning a birthday tribute into a political flourish, calling his lavish praise of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday an ‘over-the-top’ attempt to win favour with the Sangh leadership.
In his article published across several newspapers, Modi hailed Bhagwat’s intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, describing his tenure since 2009 as the most transformative period in the RSS’s 100-year history. Modi also lauded Bhagwat as a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, noting his lifelong dedication to societal transformation and fostering harmony.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned Modi’s selective historical references in the article. “The PM recalled Swami Vivekananda’s immortal Chicago speech of 1893 and the 11 September 2001, Al Qaeda attacks, but he ignored that Mahatma Gandhi first called for satyagraha on 11 September 1906, in Johannesburg,” Ramesh said on X, adding a sharp dig at Modi: “It is too much to expect him to remember the origin of satyagraha since the very word satya is alien to him.”
Ramesh further criticised Modi’s portrayal of himself in the article, saying, “The PM, who himself claimed to be non-biological, makes his pravachans appear as if they are God-se.”
Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, also condemned the piece, contrasting it with how previous BJP leaders were treated at 75. “Advani ji: ‘Rule is rule, step aside.’ Murali Manohar Joshi ji: ‘Rule is rule, retire gracefully.’ Mohan Bhagwat ji: Modi writes poetry on ‘Wisdom & Trust’,” he wrote on X.
Tagore accused Modi of hypocrisy, adding: “The famous 75-year retirement rule is not a principle but a tool — applied to BJP founders, bent for the Nagpur boss, ignored for Modi himself. This is not respect, this is sycophancy. Principles are disposable in Modi’s politics — convenience first, conscience never.”
The remarks come amid Modi’s public celebration of Bhagwat’s milestone birthday, which Congress sees as a strategic move ahead of future political calculations.
With PTI inputs