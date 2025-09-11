From praise to ploy: Congress labels Modi’s ode to Bhagwat ‘over-the-top’

In a sharp attack on Thursday, 11 September, the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning a birthday tribute into a political flourish, calling his lavish praise of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday an ‘over-the-top’ attempt to win favour with the Sangh leadership.

In his article published across several newspapers, Modi hailed Bhagwat’s intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, describing his tenure since 2009 as the most transformative period in the RSS’s 100-year history. Modi also lauded Bhagwat as a living embodiment of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, noting his lifelong dedication to societal transformation and fostering harmony.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned Modi’s selective historical references in the article. “The PM recalled Swami Vivekananda’s immortal Chicago speech of 1893 and the 11 September 2001, Al Qaeda attacks, but he ignored that Mahatma Gandhi first called for satyagraha on 11 September 1906, in Johannesburg,” Ramesh said on X, adding a sharp dig at Modi: “It is too much to expect him to remember the origin of satyagraha since the very word satya is alien to him.”