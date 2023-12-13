Saharanpur to Sitapur: Congress to begin UP Jodo Yatra on 20 Dec
Congress plans to launch 'UP Jodo Yatra' months before the Lok Sabha elections to boost party workers, 520-km yatra to last nearly 25 days
Months before the Lok Sabha elections, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has planned to kick start a 'UP Jodo Yatra'. With an aim to revive Congress’ fortune in the most crucial state of India politically, and to build a bridge between communities divided by the BJP’s politics, the grand old party has chalked out a plan and decided on the route for the yatra.
Recently appointed chief of the UP Congress, Ajai Rai told media that the yatra will be launched from Shakambhari Devi in Saharanpur and will culminate in Naimisharanya in Sitapur.
“We will take the resolution for the UP Jodo Yatra at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on 15 December and later proceed to Saharanpur. This is being done to avoid the 'kharmas' (inauspicious time) beginning 16 December,” Rai said.
“We may take a holy dip at the Naimisharanya on Makar Sankranti,” Rai added. Those aware of the development said the UP Jodo Yatra would connect with the religious places of other communities as well, and party leaders would offer prayers at a dargah near Gangoh.
Asked whether senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge would take part in the yatra, he said, “We will get cooperation from all the senior leaders.”
Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said senior party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, would be invited to take part in the yatra.
The yatra was earlier deferred owing to elections to urban local bodies in the state. Rai said after being launched at Shakumbhara Devi on 20 December, the yatra would continue for nearly 25 days.