Saharanpur to Sitapur: Congress to begin UP Jodo Yatra on 20 Dec

“We will take the resolution for the UP Jodo Yatra at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on 15 December and later proceed to Saharanpur. This is being done to avoid the 'kharmas' (inauspicious time) beginning 16 December,” Rai said.

“We may take a holy dip at the Naimisharanya on Makar Sankranti,” Rai added. Those aware of the development said the UP Jodo Yatra would connect with the religious places of other communities as well, and party leaders would offer prayers at a dargah near Gangoh.

Asked whether senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge would take part in the yatra, he said, “We will get cooperation from all the senior leaders.”