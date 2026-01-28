From Skill India to 'scam India': This is real money, not notional loss

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), released in December 2025, has once again sparked debate over the government’s functioning and the scale of irregularities in flagship welfare schemes. Several analysts argue that the findings are too grave to be dismissed, and offer a revealing glimpse into how such programmes actually operate on the ground.

National Herald spoke to Kannan Gopinathan, a former senior bureaucrat who has closely examined the report. Excerpts:

It has been over a month since the CAG report about PMKVY was released and it has generated considerable discussion. What is the situation now, and what could follow?

The report exposes disturbing facts. As many as 95 per cent of the (audited) bank accounts linked to beneficiaries are fake. The same email address was used repeatedly, the same phone numbers were entered, and in several states, even the same photograph appears multiple times. According to the report, the scam runs into nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

But the most serious issue is that this scheme concerns 1 crore young people. A programme that promised to skill and empower them has instead become a massive fraud. The scale and coordination involved — an entire network created to facilitate this — should worry us deeply.

At this stage, a probe by the Public Accounts Committee is absolutely necessary, and we will push for that. These findings must also be taken to the public, particularly the youth, and questions must be raised there as well.

One of the most striking revelations in the report is the meeting supposedly held on 31 February. This points not just to irregularities but sheer incompetence. How could such an error occur in a ‘Digital India’ system? How did the software even accept 31 February?