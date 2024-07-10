Future of youth in limbo due to BJP's anti-education mindset: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the youth of the country have been completely demoralised by unemployment, and claimed their future is in "limbo" due to the BJP's "anti-education mindset".

The former Congress president's remarks came over a media report, which claimed that the salaries of engineers graduating from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in 2024 have experienced a decline due to the slowdown in hiring.

"The ill-effects of the economic slowdown are now being faced by the country's most prestigious institutes like IITs. The continuous fall in placements from IITs and the drop in annual package are further hurting the condition of the youth which is facing the peak of unemployment," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on his WhatsApp channel.