G20: Biden says he raised human rights, free press with PM Narendra Modi

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday, 10 September, that in addition to the "significant business" done at his just-concluded G20 visit to India—such as the rail–ship economic corridor extending from India to Europe—he was able to raise the “importance of respecting human rights… the vital role (of) civil society and a free press” in his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the customary trip-ender news conference in Hanoi, on the second leg of his tour of India and Vietnam, Biden was peppered with questions about China and President Xi Jinping, who had skipped the G20 meeting, and about Ukraine.

In his opening remarks, Biden appreciated Modi's "leadership and his hospitality and hosting the G20".

He went on to speak about a part of the visit that was overshadowed by the G20 summit through its actual duration — his bilateral talks with the Indian leader.