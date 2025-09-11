Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of weaving lies to cloak corruption
Congress leader predicts Sarma will lose power in the next assembly elections, citing growing resentment against BJP
Assam Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday, 11 September, thundered back at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, dismissing as ‘fabricated’ the Pakistan-link allegations against him — a ploy, he said, to cloak the rot of corruption eating away at the BJP government.
“Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been issuing fabricated statements to hide the large-scale corruption in his government. He is using the CM’s chair to amass personal wealth, but the people of Assam can clearly see through his lies,” Gogoi told reporters.
The Congress leader predicted that Sarma would lose power in the next assembly elections, citing growing resentment against the BJP. “People have already made up their minds to overthrow this government. The next administration will work for the poor and unemployed, unlike Himanta Biswa Sarma who is busy enriching his family,” he said, adding that several BJP leaders and civil society intellectuals had recently joined Congress due to “widespread corruption under Sarma’s rule.”
The remarks came a day after CM Sarma claimed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had uncovered “startling facts” pointing to a broader conspiracy involving Pakistan. The SIT was set up on 17 February 2025, to probe the alleged anti-India activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates.
In a post on X, Sarma said the inquiry revealed not only Sheikh’s activities but also the involvement of a British national married to an Indian MP. He further alleged that Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior facilitated the visit of a sitting Assam MP to the country.
Calling the revelations a “serious concern,” Sarma said the SIT report will be examined by the state government before being placed before the Cabinet. “Once the matter is discussed, the information gathered will be made public,” he added.
With IANS inputs