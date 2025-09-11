Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of weaving lies to cloak corruption

Assam Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday, 11 September, thundered back at chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, dismissing as ‘fabricated’ the Pakistan-link allegations against him — a ploy, he said, to cloak the rot of corruption eating away at the BJP government.

“Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been issuing fabricated statements to hide the large-scale corruption in his government. He is using the CM’s chair to amass personal wealth, but the people of Assam can clearly see through his lies,” Gogoi told reporters.

The Congress leader predicted that Sarma would lose power in the next assembly elections, citing growing resentment against the BJP. “People have already made up their minds to overthrow this government. The next administration will work for the poor and unemployed, unlike Himanta Biswa Sarma who is busy enriching his family,” he said, adding that several BJP leaders and civil society intellectuals had recently joined Congress due to “widespread corruption under Sarma’s rule.”