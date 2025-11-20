Gogoi accuses Assam govt of enrolling outsiders to influence 2026 polls

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday launched a sharp and stinging attack on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the state government was engaged in a covert, carefully crafted effort to manipulate the voter base ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering in Dhubri, Gogoi painted a dramatic picture of a chief minister “who has become the BJP’s heaviest burden,” alleging that Sarma was “desperately attempting to swell Assam’s voters list with names imported from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar”. Such moves, he warned, were nothing less than an effort to tilt the scales of democracy in favour of the ruling party.

His remarks come at a time when the Election Commission has initiated a special summary revision of electoral rolls, using 1 January 2026 as the qualifying date — a process expected to polish, prune and perfect the rolls ahead of the crucial polls.