Gaurav Gogoi calls for accountability amid Delhi pollution data controversy

Gaurav Gogoi called for political accountability amid reports of gaps in Delhi’s air pollution monitoring data

Several stations reportedly stopped displaying PM2.5 readings during crucial hours after pollution levels rose sharply

Possible technical explanations have been cited, while the gaps have prompted questions about monitoring reliability and transparency

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday called for greater political accountability as reports of missing air pollution readings in Delhi prompted questions about the reliability and transparency of the capital’s monitoring systems.

“We need politicians that are accountable to the people of India on the most important public concerns,” Gogoi wrote on X.

His remarks followed reports that PM2.5 readings became unavailable at several monitoring stations during crucial hours after particulate pollution levels increased sharply.