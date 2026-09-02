GDP growth cannot conceal falling rupee and unemployment, Shiv Sena (UBT) says

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Wednesday criticised the Modi government for celebrating India’s economic growth figures while allegedly overlooking unemployment, inflation and financial distress among ordinary citizens.

In an editorial published in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena (UBT) questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s celebratory social media post following the reported 7.8 per cent quarterly growth in gross domestic product. It described the government’s response as “grandstanding” disconnected from conditions on the ground.

“If the nation is reaching unprecedented heights of progress, the fundamental question remains why must 85 crore citizens depend on free food grains just to survive?” the editorial asked.

The party argued that GDP figures held limited meaning for people struggling with rising living costs and inadequate employment opportunities. It cited more than 7,000 farmer suicides in a year as evidence of continuing distress in the agricultural sector.

The editorial also pointed to financial pressures within the Maharashtra administration, claiming that unpaid government dues to contractors had exceeded Rs 90,000 crore and that 17 contractors had died by suicide after facing financial ruin.