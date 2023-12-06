Giriaj Singh takes 'thumka' jibe at Mamata Banerjee, TMC women MPs plan protest

Women TMC MPs on Thursday will stage a protest at the Parliament complex against Union minister Giriraj Singh's "misogynistic comments" targeting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, sources in the party said.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra shared a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, "Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate)."

Several leaders of the TMC slammed the rural development minister for his comments on the chief minister attending the ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival.

"The not so honourable minister of rural development Mr. Giriraj Singh has just made some shocking comments about the only lady chief minister in India, Mamata Banerjee," Moitra said in a post on X.

"Your shameful misogynistic comments about only lady CM in India reek of your sick perverted mentality. Yes, we love our jashn. We love our thumkas. We celebrate that BJP can never rule Bengal," she said.