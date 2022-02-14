Goa 2022: Why despite vicious campaigning by rivals, Congress is still the front runner

Till recently the meme ‘Vote for the Congress and get a BJP MLA’ was circulating on social media in Goa. The allusion was to the wholesale defection of elected Congress MLAs to the BJP after the last election. While 17 MLAs had won as Congress candidates in 2017, only two remain with the party and only one of them, Digambar Kamat, contesting in 2022 with Pratapsingh Raoji Rane sitting out.

Both AAP and TMC have tried to mock the Congress and told voters that any vote to the Congress would merely help the BJP as the Congress MLAs would again defect.

But in 2022 the Congress appears more determined, better organised and working to a well thought out plan. It has firmly rebuffed all overtures by defectors, several of whom apparently expressed their wish for ‘Ghar Wapsi’.

Unlike 2017, the party has stiched an alliance with Goa Forwards Party, announced its candidates well before polling and has been ready with replacements for them. Contesting 37 seats on its own, the party has fielded mostly freshers with a clean slate; and not only made the candidates take public pledges against defection at a temple, a church and a dargah but also sign an affidavit swearing that they would not defect. None of which will stop them from defecting but they would be hard put to explain their conduct if they do.

Says Digambar Kamat, “People can see Congress is serious and defection is no longer an issue. Candidates too will now be answerable to the people if they defect.”

“The party in Goa today is being seen as a new Congress, different from what it was earlier,” observes political commentator Dr. Manoj Kamat, explaining that the party no longer seems to depend on personality cults.

Congress showed courage and firmness in showing the door to former chief minister Ravi Naik, who eventually joined the BJP. In Ravi Naik’s constituency Ponda, from where he is now the BJP candidate, the Congress announced the candidature of Rajesh Vernekar six months ago.

Similarly, the party had a candidate ready to replace former CM Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned as Congress MLA to join the TMC. This is being seen to be a positive change from 2018- 19, when the state unit chief Girish Chodankar stood as the North Goa Lok Sabha candidate indicating a dearth of candidates.

“A sense of preparedness can be seen in other constituencies as well. Wherever the Congress had a big leader who they thought displayed even the slightest indications of deserting the party, they had a Plan B ready,” Dr. Kamat says. Congress of 2022 is certainly unforgiving and not following its tradition of forgive and forget, concurs advocate Radharao Gracias.