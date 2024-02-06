Goa High Court quashes summons to Kejriwal
AAP's state unit chief Amit Palekar says the magistrate will hear on 12 February the code of conduct violation case
The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 6 February, quashed the summons issued to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by a magistrate in an alleged case of violation of the model code of conduct.
Talking to PTI, the party's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar said the high court quashed the summons issued to the Delhi chief minister on a complaint filed against him during the 2017 Goa Assembly election.
The judicial magistrate first class (JFMC) Mapusa had summoned Kejriwal in connection with a chargesheet filed against him under the Representation of the People Act and section 171(e) of the Indian Penal Code dealing with bribery.
"Kejriwal had represented before the JMFC when the summons was issued to him in November 2023, and time was sought as we wanted to appeal before the high court," said Palekar, who is also a lawyer.
The matter will be heard before the magistrate on 12 February, he said.
AAP fought the Goa Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022. It drew a blank in 2017, while in 2022, it won two seats.
