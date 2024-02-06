Kejriwal: Delhi govt to offer free travel for third gender in DTC, cluster buses

The Delhi government will offer free travel to people belonging to the third gender in DTC and cluster buses, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday, 5 January.

He said a proposal for this would soon be passed by the Cabinet and the scheme implemented.

"The transgender community has always been neglected by everyone. In the 75 years since Independence, no other government has done anything for the transgender community. They have been perceived with great disregard," the chief minister said

"Today, the Delhi government has taken a momentous decision... As we provide free tickets to women in Delhi, in the same way, all individuals belonging to the transgender community will be provided the convenience of free travel in Delhi's buses," he added.

The free bus travel scheme for women in the national capital began in October 2019 and since then, 147 crore pink tickets have been issued, Kejriwal said.

"During my interaction with a few women, I got to know that women belonging to various categories ... benefited due to this scheme," he added.

"Now, the transgender community will also get the benefit of travelling for free in Delhi's buses. I hope this will help them immensely, making their lives better," Kejriwal said.