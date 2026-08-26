Goa Police book BJYM members for black-flag protest against Mallikarjun Kharge

Goa Police have registered an FIR against members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha over a protest held during Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit to the state, even as the Opposition party accused the authorities of omitting stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

BJYM members, led by the organisation’s Goa president Tushar Kelkar, showed black flags to Kharge during his visit to the coastal state on 17 August. The protesters accused the Congress leader of insulting Vande Mataram.

Local Congress leader Archit Naik lodged a complaint against the protesters the following day. Dabolim Airport Police registered an FIR against Kelkar and others on 22 August under Sections 189(2) and 189(3) of the BNS, which relate to unlawful assembly.