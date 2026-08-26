Goa Police book BJYM members for black-flag protest against Mallikarjun Kharge
Police invoked provisions related to unlawful assembly, but Congress demanded more stringent charges
Goa Police have registered an FIR against members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha over a protest held during Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit to the state, even as the Opposition party accused the authorities of omitting stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
BJYM members, led by the organisation’s Goa president Tushar Kelkar, showed black flags to Kharge during his visit to the coastal state on 17 August. The protesters accused the Congress leader of insulting Vande Mataram.
Local Congress leader Archit Naik lodged a complaint against the protesters the following day. Dabolim Airport Police registered an FIR against Kelkar and others on 22 August under Sections 189(2) and 189(3) of the BNS, which relate to unlawful assembly.
Congress spokesperson Amit Palekar on Wednesday described the FIR as mere “eyewash”, alleging that the police had failed to invoke provisions reflecting the seriousness of the incident.
“Where are the provisions related to rioting, unlawful restraint, attacking a Z-Plus security convoy, assaulting security personnel, using flag sticks to attack, and abusive and threatening conduct?” Palekar asked.
He claimed the protesters’ actions could not be treated as a minor incident, alleging that they had obstructed Kharge’s convoy and attacked members of his security detail.
The Congress has demanded that the police apply more stringent provisions against those involved in the protest.
With PTI inputs