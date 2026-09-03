Government notifies ‘One Nation, One Time’ rules for uniform use of IST

The government has notified the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026, establishing Indian Standard Time as the common, legally recognised and traceable time reference across the country.

The rules, which support the government’s “One Nation, One Time” initiative, will come into force 180 days after their publication in the Official Gazette.

They create a framework governing the generation, maintenance, dissemination and use of IST, with the aim of ensuring that critical sectors and digital networks operate using a uniform and reliable time standard.

Precise time synchronisation and dependable timestamps are essential for telecommunications, banking transactions, digital payments, power grids, transport networks, data centres, government information systems and other critical services, the government said.

The measure is also expected to strengthen cybersecurity. Accurate timestamps help investigators correlate activity across different systems during cyber incidents and are necessary for effective security monitoring.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team’s 2023 information security guidelines for government entities recommend that information and communications technology systems be synchronised with standard time sources, including those maintained by the National Physical Laboratory and the National Informatics Centre.

To expand the geographical reach and availability of traceable time services, the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory, the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Department of Legal Metrology have jointly established secondary timescales at five Regional Reference Standard Laboratories.