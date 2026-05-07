Governor not inviting Vijay to form government extremely unconstitutional: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday sharply criticised Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar for not inviting TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief Vijay to form the government despite his party emerging as the single largest formation in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik in north Maharashtra, Raut described the governor’s stand as “extremely unconstitutional” and alleged that constitutional conventions were not being followed in Tamil Nadu after the fractured electoral verdict.

A politically fluid situation has emerged in the southern state after the 234-member Assembly produced a hung mandate. Vijay’s TVK emerged as the largest party with 108 seats, remaining 10 short of the simple majority mark of 118 required to form the government.

The opposition AIADMK secured 47 seats, while its ally PMK won four seats. BJP and AMMK managed one seat each.

The ruling DMK suffered major losses and finished with 59 seats. Its ally Congress won five seats, while allies including IUML, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK secured two seats each. DMDK won one seat.

Raut argued that constitutional practice requires the governor to first invite the single largest party to stake claim and prove its majority on the floor of the House.