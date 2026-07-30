Govt brought paper leak Bill to pacify youth, not address issue: Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 30 July echoed several arguments made earlier by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), accusing the government of bringing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, merely to pacify agitating students rather than tackle the root causes of paper leaks.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, Kharge said the government had failed to explain how it intended to reform the conduct of examinations to prevent leaks. Like the CJP, he argued that merely increasing fines, prescribing stricter punishment and setting up fast-track courts would do little to curb the menace.

"The difference will come from how examinations are conducted," Kharge said, adding that unless institutions, examination systems and accountability mechanisms were overhauled, paper leaks would continue and Parliament would be forced to revisit the issue repeatedly.

Describing paper leaks as a betrayal of students and their families, Kharge said Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue during the first Bharat Jodo Yatra and that the Opposition had demanded a stringent law when the original legislation was enacted in 2024. However, he alleged that the government had rushed through the law for political reasons.

"Now, within two years, you have to amend it. But it is still incomplete," he said.