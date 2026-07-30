Govt brought paper leak Bill to pacify youth, not address issue: Kharge
Echoing CJP, Kharge says reforming examination system, not increasing punishments, is key to ending paper leaks
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 30 July echoed several arguments made earlier by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), accusing the government of bringing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, merely to pacify agitating students rather than tackle the root causes of paper leaks.
Participating in the debate on the Bill, Kharge said the government had failed to explain how it intended to reform the conduct of examinations to prevent leaks. Like the CJP, he argued that merely increasing fines, prescribing stricter punishment and setting up fast-track courts would do little to curb the menace.
"The difference will come from how examinations are conducted," Kharge said, adding that unless institutions, examination systems and accountability mechanisms were overhauled, paper leaks would continue and Parliament would be forced to revisit the issue repeatedly.
Describing paper leaks as a betrayal of students and their families, Kharge said Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue during the first Bharat Jodo Yatra and that the Opposition had demanded a stringent law when the original legislation was enacted in 2024. However, he alleged that the government had rushed through the law for political reasons.
"Now, within two years, you have to amend it. But it is still incomplete," he said.
Congratulating young protesters for forcing the government to remove Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister, Kharge said sustained student protests, coupled with the Opposition's campaign inside Parliament, had compelled the Centre to act. He claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi had removed Pradhan to save his own position.
Kharge also accused the government of refusing to engage with protesting students, alleging that those seeking dialogue were branded anti-nationals, lathi-charged, tear-gassed and hit with pellet guns, leaving many seriously injured and requiring ICU treatment.
He criticised the absence of the prime minister and home minister Amit Shah during the debate, saying neither had addressed the unrest. "I felt ashamed. I don't know if he felt ashamed. Who is responsible for the atrocities against students?" he asked, adding, "People's power will drag him out."
He said that if the home minister could not explain who ordered the lathi-charge and tear-gas attacks on students, or identify the plainclothes personnel allegedly assaulting them, he should resign.
Kharge also referred to police action in states including West Bengal and Bihar, alleging that students had been fired upon with AK-47 rifles. He further claimed that multiple paper leaks had taken place during the Modi government's tenure while the Centre remained inactive, and alleged that the main accused in the 2024 NEET paper leak case was eventually given a clean chit.
With PTI inputs