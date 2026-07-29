Govt didn’t suspend ADGP Ajith Kumar in haste; followed procedure: Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday firmly defended the government's decision to suspend additional director general of police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar, asserting that every procedural safeguard was followed before the action was taken — a factor, he said, that ultimately led the Kerala Administrative Tribunal to decline any interim relief to the senior police officer.

Addressing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Satheesan dismissed allegations that the government had dragged its feet to shield Ajith Kumar, saying the administration deliberately avoided knee-jerk reactions and instead acted only after carefully examining the evidence.

"The media criticised us, alleging that we were delaying action to protect the officer. But a government cannot act merely on the basis of media reports," the chief minister said.

"We proceeded only after following every procedural formality and carefully examining all reports. Since the decision was well-considered and legally sound, the tribunal did not stay the suspension," he added.

Ajith Kumar was placed under suspension on 24 July pending disciplinary proceedings over allegations that he interfered with the investigation into the assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme in Alappuzha in December 2023.

The suspension order was issued after a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the incident, concluded that there was sufficient material warranting disciplinary action against the senior IPS officer.

The case stems from allegations that members of the then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security and escort team assaulted Youth Congress activists, including present-day Alappuzha MLA A.D. Thomas, during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme on 15 December 2023. The incident led to the registration of a criminal case at the Alappuzha South Police Station and later became the subject of an SIT investigation.