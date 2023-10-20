Govt has no right to acquire private land for new IIT-Goa campus: Cong MP

South Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha on Friday said the state's BJP-led government has no right to acquire private land for a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Goa campus when barren land is available with the government.

“BJP government in Goa is trying to impose the destructive agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Goans. The BJP government has no right to acquire private land for IIT when barren land is available with the government,” the Congress leader said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's days are numbered now. Congress led INDIA bloc will form the government in 2024. We will scrap all anti-Goa, anti-environment projects initiated by the BJP government,” he said.

After facing stiff opposition to the IIT project at three sites, the Goa government has recently identified a fourth location at Rivona in Sanguem taluka.