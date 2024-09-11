Govt industry policy anti-Maharashtra, investor summit given a miss: Aaditya

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday alleged that the Eknath Shinde-led government's industry policy was "anti-Maharashtra" and maintained that after assuming office in 2022, it has shied away from organising an investor summit that was started several years ago.

In a post on X, Thackeray also attacked Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and alleged that the Mumbai North Lok Sabha MP did not promote Maharashtra enough at the Global Fintech Festival held in the metropolis last month, the way he did for GIFT City in adjoining Gujarat.

He claimed that the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government was "crushing" the pride and spirit of Maharashtra, an industrial and financial powerhouse.

"Interesting facets of the anti-Maharashtra bjp/ mindhe regime's industry policy in our state. They haven't held "Magnetic Maharashtra" (investor summit) since they formed their illegal regime," the former state minister remarked.

The opposition MLA said when the state government was scheduled to host 'Magnetic Maharashtra', it cancelled the event owing to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a biennial investor conclave held in the neighbouring state ruled by the BJP.