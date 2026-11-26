CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges Saurav Das was stopped from travelling to the UK.

Dipke claims the government was jealous of Das's invitation to Oxford at the age of 27.

Das has approached the Delhi High Court over the travel restriction.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that the government was “jealous” of the international recognition received by the party's 27-year-old co-convenor Saurav Das, who was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom to attend events at the London School of Economics and Oxford University.

Speaking to the media after visiting Deekshabhoomi ahead of the party's ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ rally in Nagpur, Dipke said he, Das and another co-convenor, Ashutosh Ranka, had received invitations, but decided that Das would travel to the UK while the other two would visit drought-affected areas in Maharashtra.

“We had decided that Ashutosh and I would travel across Maharashtra because there is a drought in the state, and we wanted to visit the affected areas. We had decided that Saurav Das would go to the London School of Economics and Oxford. But when he went to the airport, he was stopped,” Dipke said.

Das approached the Delhi High Court on Wednesday after being stopped from flying to the UK for an Oxford University event where he was scheduled to speak about the “cockroach movement”.

The Ministry of External Affairs later said Das had been issued a show-cause notice to explain discrepancies in his place of birth on his passport, following inputs from relevant authorities.

“I think there is some insecurity somewhere… I think there is someone in our country who feels that only he should go on a world tour. Perhaps they felt a little jealous that a 27-year-old was being invited to Oxford University,” Dipke said.