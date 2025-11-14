Govt knows there are ‘home-grown’ terrorists too: Chidambaram

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally launches its probe into the devastating Delhi blast, former Union home and finance minister P. Chidambaram has revived a long-standing and deeply uncomfortable question: what turns Indian citizens — even the educated — into instruments of terror?

In a reflective post on X, Chidambaram did not directly reference the Red Fort-area explosion, but his words carried the weight of the moment. He recalled his statement during the parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, where he distinguished between foreign-trained infiltrators and home-grown terrorists.

“I was mocked and trolled for speaking of home-grown terrorists,” he wrote, adding that the government’s “discreet silence” on the matter speaks volumes. “The government knows that home-grown terrorists exist.”