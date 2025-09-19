Govt’s quota GR reignites Maratha–OBC conflict: Congress

“This decision has pushed Maharashtra into unrest. Students are being removed from schools, hatred is spreading between communities. The government has no vision beyond caste politics,” Wadettiwar told reporters, demanding clarity on who will revoke the “anti-OBC” order.

He also accused senior NCP leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal of “hypocrisy” on the issue. “On one hand he praises the chief minister, and on the other he criticises him. If the government believes OBC reservations are safe, convene a meeting — we will prove otherwise,” Wadettiwar said, asking Bhujbal and minister Pankaja Munde to state their official stand clearly.

Bhujbal, who has consistently opposed Maratha inclusion in OBC quotas, has faced flak for his mixed signals.

Wadettiwar further targeted BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar over alleged derogatory remarks against NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and his parents. “Criticise leaders if you wish, but abusing parents is unacceptable. Such politics has never been seen in Maharashtra. Who is backing Padalkar?” he asked.

With PTI inputs