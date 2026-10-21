Grave indictment of BJP's failure: Congress on Manipur violence
Mallikarjun Kharge questions Modi and Shah over stalled peace efforts, relief camp conditions and rehabilitation of displaced families
Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the BJP of failing to restore peace in Manipur after renewed violence kills four civilians
Kharge questions Modi and Shah over stalled peace efforts, relief camp conditions and rehabilitation of displaced families
Manipur’s ethnic conflict has claimed over 300 lives since May 2023, with thousands displaced and 49 people reportedly missing
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised the BJP over renewed violence in Manipur, accusing the party of failing to restore peace, maintain law and order and protect citizens in the strategically sensitive border state.
Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the continuing bloodshed, asking how many more innocent lives would be lost before the government took effective action.
In a post on X, the Congress chief condemned the reported killing of four civilians in the latest violence and expressed condolences to their families.
“Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP’s incompetence!” Kharge said, describing the killings as deeply condemnable.
He said more than 300 people had lost their lives since the conflict erupted in May 2023, while 24,530 people remained in relief camps under difficult conditions. He added that women, children and vulnerable families continued to bear the consequences of the prolonged crisis.
Kharge accused the BJP-led government of failing to restore normalcy despite changes in the state’s political leadership and the imposition of President’s Rule.
He also criticised Modi for not visiting Manipur for nearly 29 months after the violence began, arguing that the prime minister had failed to fulfil assurances made in Parliament.
Calling the continuing violence a serious failure of governance, Kharge said the situation raised concerns about law and order, constitutional rights and national security in a strategically important border state.
The Congress president posed three sets of questions to Modi and Shah, seeking clarity on the government’s efforts to resolve the conflict.
First, he asked what had happened to the Peace Committee constituted by Shah in June 2023 and what concrete measures had been taken to restore peace, protect residents and address security challenges.
Second, Kharge questioned what action had been taken on the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir high court chief justice Gita Mittal.
Third, he sought answers on the continued displacement of thousands of people and the steps taken to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and other affected families.
Kharge also referred to the Supreme Court’s concerns over 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps, questioning what measures had been implemented to improve conditions for displaced residents.
Kharge argued that the imposition of President’s Rule and subsequent changes in the state government had failed to deliver lasting peace.
“After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President’s Rule and a change of chief minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance?” he asked.
He reiterated that Manipur deserved justice, dignity, constitutional protection and a durable peace settlement, adding that the security and stability of the border state should not be compromised by political considerations.
The Congress leader’s remarks come amid renewed concerns over violence in the state, where the conflict that began in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has caused extensive loss of life and displacement.
The ethnic conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, according to the figures cited in the report, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been forced from their homes.
In recent months, clashes involving Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported, adding to concerns over the security situation in several districts.
The continuing violence has left many families dependent on relief camps and raised questions about rehabilitation, community reconciliation and the restoration of normal life.
Kharge’s criticism has placed renewed focus on the Centre’s handling of the crisis and the implementation of existing peace initiatives. His questions centre on accountability, security arrangements and rehabilitation, as pressure grows for a lasting resolution to the conflict.
The government’s response to the latest allegations and the specific questions raised by Kharge was not included in the statements cited in the report.
With PTI inputs