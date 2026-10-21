Grave indictment of BJP's failure: Congress on Manipur violence

He said more than 300 people had lost their lives since the conflict erupted in May 2023, while 24,530 people remained in relief camps under difficult conditions. He added that women, children and vulnerable families continued to bear the consequences of the prolonged crisis.

Kharge accused the BJP-led government of failing to restore normalcy despite changes in the state’s political leadership and the imposition of President’s Rule.

He also criticised Modi for not visiting Manipur for nearly 29 months after the violence began, arguing that the prime minister had failed to fulfil assurances made in Parliament.

Calling the continuing violence a serious failure of governance, Kharge said the situation raised concerns about law and order, constitutional rights and national security in a strategically important border state.

The Congress president posed three sets of questions to Modi and Shah, seeking clarity on the government’s efforts to resolve the conflict.

First, he asked what had happened to the Peace Committee constituted by Shah in June 2023 and what concrete measures had been taken to restore peace, protect residents and address security challenges.

Second, Kharge questioned what action had been taken on the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by former Jammu and Kashmir high court chief justice Gita Mittal.

Third, he sought answers on the continued displacement of thousands of people and the steps taken to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and other affected families.

Kharge also referred to the Supreme Court’s concerns over 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps, questioning what measures had been implemented to improve conditions for displaced residents.

Kharge argued that the imposition of President’s Rule and subsequent changes in the state government had failed to deliver lasting peace.

“After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President’s Rule and a change of chief minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance?” he asked.