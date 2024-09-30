Great Nicobar project recipe for ecological, humanitarian disaster: Ramesh

On Saturday, Ramesh had written to environment minister Bhupender Yadav over the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project, alleging the high-powered panel tasked to revisit environmental clearances to the project was "biased" in its very composition and did not carry out any meaningful reassessment.

Ramesh had also expressed "grave concern" over expressions of interest being invited even as the National Green Tribunal deliberates on petitions before it.

In his letter to Yadav, Ramesh had also questioned the credibility, composition, and conclusions of a high-powered committee (HPC) tasked to revisit the environmental clearances granted to the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project.

Ramesh and Yadav have had a series of exchanges via letters on the project.

Ramesh on 27 August had hit back at the Environment Ministry's assertion that clearances for the Great Nicobar Island project were granted after careful consideration, saying the Environmental Impact Assessment study for it appears to have been primed to ensure its clearance in the form proposed by the NITI Aayog.

In a 10-page letter to Yadav, Ramesh had said even if one were to accept the strategic and defence importance of the project, it would not preclude any discussion of its impact on the island's tribal communities and natural ecosystem.

"Nobody can be against 'strategic considerations' but surely a better balance between them and ecological concerns can and must be struck which is certainly missing in this case," he had said in his communication to Yadav which came in continuation of a series of letter exchanges between the two.

In response to a letter from Ramesh on 10 August, Yadav, on 21 August, had said the environmental and forest clearances granted by his ministry have "withstood judicial scrutiny".