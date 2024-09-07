Bharat Jodo Yatra was massive booster dose for Congress: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was a "massive booster dose" for the party and heralded a change in the country's politics.

"Today is the 2nd anniversary of the start of the truly transformational Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. Over 200 Bharat Yatris led by Rahul Gandhi completed the 4000 km yatra, overwhelmingly on foot, over a period of 145 days and covering 12 states and 2 UTs," Ramesh said in an X post.

"This yatra led to unprecedented connectivity and collectivity and was a massive booster dose for the Indian National Congress. It heralded a change in the politics of our country as well," he said. It provided the impetus for the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during January-March 2024, Ramesh added.